Water main break closes portion of Pacific Highway, including restaurants and businesses near Seaport Village

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A 16-inch water main break has closed down a portion of Pacific Highway including some restaurants and businesses near Seaport Village, according to city officials.

The City of San Diego says the break happened around 5 p.m. Now, eastbound lanes of Harbor Drive between Pacific Highway and Kettner Boulevard are closed due to flooding onto the street.

Lanes from Pacific Highway leading into and out of Seaport Village are also closed.

As of now, six businesses near the Headquarters at Seaport are closed, including The Cheesecake Factory and Eddie V's Prime Seafood.

According to the city, the 16-inch underground pipe "failed" causing the water main break.

Residents are asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. We will update this article with the latest information.