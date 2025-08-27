Some CSUSM freshmen scramble to find housing as classes begin

SAN MARCOS, Calif. (KGTV) - A Cal State San Marcos freshman left scrambling for housing after being waitlisted has secured off-campus housing, days before the first day of classes.

Jenny Phommasinh from Valley Center was among the incoming freshmen who received emails in June notifying them they had been placed on a housing waitlist due to high demand.

"The stress started to run in my head," Phommasinh said.

Her situation, along with many other students, was highlighted on several Facebook pages, including one for families of incoming freshmen. Dozens of parents and students shared similar stories of being left without campus housing just weeks before the start of classes.

"I think freshmen who want to live on campus should be able to live on campus," said Meredith Marshall, whose daughter Sierra was also affected.

Cal State San Marcos, historically known as a commuter school, has been working to change that image with a goal of 3,300 beds by 2027. In the meantime, waitlisted freshmen were left scrambling to find housing.

In a statement, school officials said all first-year students living 40 miles or more from campus have now been offered housing, while ‘many more’ students who live closer have also been offered housing. However, Phommasinh was not among those students removed from the wait list.

After I reported on the housing shortage, Phommasinh's mother, Jenelle Nino, connected with Marshall and another parent who had posted online about our story. Last week, they finalized a lease for a two-bedroom apartment just a block from campus.

Finding a place close to campus had been challenging, but it worked out because two parents could act as co-signers.

"This is definitely mom power. Moms coming together helping each other, and just making sure that our kids get to have this on campus experience," Nino said.

Now, during her first week of classes, Phommasinh feels much more settled.

"I just feel like I'm a student, ready to take on a role as a student at Cal State San Marcos," she said. "We were three students without housing, now we are three peas in a pod.”

