Should the City of San Diego close La Jolla Cove to protect wildlife?

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — La Jolla Cove is a rare stretch of beach where humans and wildlife share the same space, but a viral video of a man kicking a sea lion has reignited a debate over whether the City of San Diego needs to step in and close it.

Tyler Meuhl, 18, pleaded guilty after video captured him repeatedly kicking a sea lion at the cove in July. He now faces up to one year in prison and a $100,000 fine.

The incident prompted California Coastal Commissioners to call out San Diego for its handling of wildlife protection at the site.

"Frankly, I'm sick and tired of the failure of the city to implement their previously proposed plan in a coordinated way between their own internal agencies, lifeguards, and parks," California Coastal Commissioner Matt O'Malley said.

O'Malley said a partial closure may be the only path forward.

"I'm at the point where I believe a partial closure is really the only way to deal with the issue until the city gets their program implementation figured out and investigates what's going on here," O'Malley added.

Cones, signs and rangers are currently stationed along the cove to keep visitors away from the wildlife. The Sierra Club Seal Society argues that expanding such management would be more effective than shutting the beach down.

"We've always advocated for keeping that beach open, and requesting that the way to do that is to have the city manage it. With those suggestions of rangers on the beach, cones and tape around the sea lion pups, and the A-frame signs on the beach as well," said Robyn Davidoff, Sierra Club Seal Society Chair.

The stakes are high for the animals that call the cove home. According to the Sierra Club Seal Society, 40% of pups born at the cove have died this year, four times the rate at a nearby beach that is closed to the public.

The organization believes human interference is a key factor in those deaths.

A one-of-a-kind beach, brings its one-of-a-kind problems,

"I was not expecting to see this many sea lions," said Charlie Goranitis, who was visiting from Missouri. "Definitely have never been in a place like this before.”