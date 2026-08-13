La Jolla teen pleads guilty to kicking sea lion in viral video

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The La Jolla teen who appeared in a viral video kicking at a sea lion in La Jolla Cove has pleaded guilty to violating the Marine Mammal Protection Act's prohibition on harassment of wildlife, according to a news release by the United States Attorney's Office, Southern District of California.

In 18-year-old Tyler Muehl's plea agreement, he admitted that on July 22, 2026, he repeatedly kicked at a sea lion who was sitting on the sea wall in La Jolla Cove near Ellen Browning Park.

Muehl stated that he kicked at the sea lion four different times and "made contact while kicking the animal." Muehl agreed that the video accurately captured what happened.

“National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Fisheries Office of Law Enforcement takes all violations of the Marine Mammal Protection Act very seriously,” said NOAA-Fisheries Office of Law Enforcement West Coast Division Assistant Director Eric Morgan. “Intentionally striking or kicking a marine mammal is not only illegal—it is dangerous for the well-being of the animal.”

Muehl pleaded guilty to the charge of "knowingly and unlawfully taking a marine animal in waters or on lands under the jurisdiction of the United States in that he did harass and hunt" a California sea lion.

The defendant is scheduled to appear for his sentencing on Oct. 20, 2026.

If sentenced, he could face a maximum penalty of 1 year in prison and a $100,000 fine.