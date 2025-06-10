Ship to Shelf: The Impact of Tariff Tensions -- An ABC 10News Special Report

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Tariffs: They're on again, off again. Trade deals? Reached — or are they?
All of this economic uncertainty over the last several months has had a real impact on you, on importers and places like our country's ports.
ABC 10News and the Scripps News Group examined where we stand as a nation regarding the products we all buy, from the ship to the shelf.
You can watch part one of the special, where 10News reporter Perla Shaheen breaks down several issues impacting the Port of Long Beach, in the video player at the top of this page. Parts two and three can be found below, along with links to Shaheen's stories at the port.
WATCH: Part two of the special dives into how the tariffs will impact home rebuilding, electronics and manufacturing jobs in the U.S.
WATCH: Part three of the special explores why China makes so much of what we buy. The answer is more complicated than you think.
RELATED COVERAGE:
- Busiest ports in America facing slowdowns from tariffs
- Tariff uncertainty brings decline at America's busiest ports
- Electronics industry battles price surges, supply gaps amid tariff uncertainty
- Truck drivers struggling to make ends meet as tariffs slow business at ports
- Rebuilding after disaster: L.A. fire victim faces rising construction costs
- US toy manufacturers see opportunity as tariffs impact competitors