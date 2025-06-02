Busiest ports in America facing slowdowns from tariffs

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KGTV) -- The trade war initiated by President Trump is already having real impacts on Americans, from potential price increases on everyday consumer goods to a significant slowdown at the nation's busiest ports.

The ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, located about 25 miles south of downtown LA, are reporting cargo numbers down by more than 20% over the past month as peak season approaches.

These California ports serve as the backbone of American capitalism, creating more than 4 million jobs across the nation. Workers ranging from marine engineers maintaining cargo ships to crane operators on the docks and truck drivers transporting goods are all part of this vital economic ecosystem.

Last year was one of the busiest on record for both ports, with each handling around 10 million containers filled with products from across the globe. Top importers include China, Vietnam, Taiwan, and South Korea.

The ports have seen continuous business expansion until now. Port directors report the significant drop in cargo numbers is occurring just as they enter what should be their peak season.

The slowdown could have far-reaching consequences beyond the ports themselves, potentially affecting the entire supply chain and the millions of jobs it supports nationwide.