Electronics industry battles price surges, supply gaps as tariff doubts persist

LOS ANGELES (KGTV) — Major electronics companies are canceling orders and raising prices as tariffs on Chinese imports continue to fluctuate, creating challenges for retailers who rely heavily on products manufactured in China.

At Samy's Camera in Los Angeles, Chief Operating Officer Roui Kamienowicz is feeling the impact of these tariffs firsthand, as most of her inventory comes from China.

"If Sony or Canon is introducing a new lens, my first question is where is that going to be produced?" Kamienowicz said.

The constantly changing import taxes have made it difficult for retailers like Samy's Camera to maintain stable pricing and inventory levels.

"Across the board most companies are not absorbing all of the tariff amounts, so they're going to have to pass it on to the end user, to the customer," Kamienowicz said.

A 2025 Deloitte survey found that 46% of U.S. electronics manufacturers are attempting to relocate their production out of China to countries with lower tax burdens. Major brands including Apple and Nintendo have already shifted some operations to India and Vietnam.

However, this transition takes time, resulting in higher prices and reduced product availability in the meantime.

"We're told we can't take backorders on certain items because they can't produce them, or they can't import them due to the high cost on the item. Not only is the price higher, but also it's hard to find those items because they're no longer coming in," Kamienowicz said.

According to the Consumer Technology Association, the average retail price for smartphones and laptops could increase by around 30%. Kamienowicz indicates cameras are experiencing similar price hikes.

The unpredictability of the tariffs adds another layer of complexity for retailers.

"Okay it's 10% now, 30% tomorrow, then it's 135, then it'll go back to 30. So keeps things interesting," Kamienowicz said.

For decades-old businesses like Samy's Camera, these unprecedented changes in trade policy are creating both interesting and exhausting challenges.

