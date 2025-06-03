LONG BEACH, Calif. (KGTV) — Cargo at the Port of Long Beach has dropped by around 15% as businesses face uncertainty over tariff policies, potentially leading to higher prices for American consumers.

Tariff uncertainty brings decline at America's busiest ports

The neighboring Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach handle nearly half of the nation's imports, making them critical indicators of international trade impacts.

"International trade begins at a port," said Mario Cordero, CEO of the Port of Long Beach.

While last year was one of the busiest on record for both ports with an even more successful first quarter this year, that momentum is now coming to a halt.

"We're in a situation of radical uncertainty," Cordero said. "I've never seen a tariff policy at the level we're experiencing and the changes at such a short time."

The Port of Los Angeles is reporting that overall cargo decreased by more than 20% this past month, while Long Beach numbers dropped by around 15%.

"The prices are going to go up, no matter what tariff we end up with, so the question is how high will it go?" Cordero said.

During the first Trump administration, businesses imported items from Southeast Asian countries to avoid tariffs that were in place on China. Now, they'll have to depend on U.S. manufacturing, which could cost shoppers even more.

When asked what control he has over this situation as port CEO, Cordero responded: "We have a podium to express concerns. Whenever there's a potential disruption to the supply chain, all eyes are on this port complex."

Cordero is raising concerns with policymakers and trade partners but plans to let the situation play out. He says the economy depends on these ports, and they will always stay afloat during unforeseen change.