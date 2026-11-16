Sherman Heights community rallies to restore historic Barrio Sherman Unidos mural after nearly 50 years

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A little chipped and fading paint doesn't mean a mural isn't worth saving. Just ask the Sherman Heights community.

A group is working to restore the Barrio Sherman Unidos mural that was painted almost 50 years ago. To the Sherman Heights community, the mural represents self-determination, culture and Chicano power. After nearly 50 years, the paint is starting to fade, and organizers say they need the community's help to restore this piece of history.

Every day, people pass by this mural. Up close, you can see the chipping paint and the graffiti. But if you take a step back, the full picture tells a story that's nearly 50 years old.

"This mural was an outcome of Chicano and Chicano youth that got together from Sherman, um, from the Barrio Sherman that were looking to kind of interrogate all the injustice that were happening in the neighborhood," co-lead organizer Dr. Ismael Carranzo Carrillo said.

Created between 1979 and 1980 with artist Mario Torero, the mural became a way for those young people to claim their own space, their own voice and their own future.

"It represents our roots. It represents our neighborhood culture, and our future right here in Sherman," artist Francisco "Frankie" Galvan said.

Carranzo Carrillo and Galvan both grew up just blocks away from this mural.

"I remember when I was young, I got to kind of paint the restoration part with my parents," Carranzo Carrillo said.

That's why they want to preserve it. The last restoration was in the early 2000s. Now, they're raising money to do it again.

"We definitely want this to be a community process where we all get to paint on it," Galvan said.

The goal is to raise $10,000 to cover materials, labor and an artist stipend. Between now and November 30, an anonymous donor is offering to match community donations up to $1,000.

The goal is to have the restoration completed in 2027, so people can keep walking past this wall and know the story it's been telling for generations.

For ways to donate, visit the group's GoFundMe.

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