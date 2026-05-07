Sheriff's Office: Suspect arrested in sexual battery of 10-year-old girl in Poway

POWAY, Calif. (KGTV) – A man was arrested in connection with a sexual battery incident involving a 10-year-old girl in Poway, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday.

Sheriff’s officials said Child Abuse Unit detectives identified Jose Santana as the suspect in the incident that occurred on the evening of May 2 near the 13400 block of Midland Road.

Santana, 36, was taken into custody Wednesday and booked into San Diego Central Jail on one count of lewd and lascivious act on a child under 14 years of age with force.

Additional details on Santana’s arrest were not immediately released.

According to sheriff’s officials, a 10-year-old girl was sexually battered by a man in an area near Midland Road when the victim’s friend screamed for the man to stop. The man then fled the scene on an electric scooter.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Sheriff’s Child Abuse Unit at 858-285-6222 or 858-868-3200.

Anonymous tips can be called into San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.