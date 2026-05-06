New images released of person of interest in Poway sexual battery case

POWAY, Calif. (KGTV) — The San Diego County Sheriff’s Office released new surveillance images of a person of interest in a sexual battery case involving a 10-year-old girl in Poway last weekend.

Sheriff’s officials said the reported sexual battery occurred just after 6 p.m. on May 2, near the 13400 block of Midland Road.

The suspected attacker fled after the 10-year-old girl’s friend screamed for him to stop. Sheriff’s officials said the man stopped and then rode away on an electric scooter.

San Diego County Sheriff's Office

San Diego County Sheriff's Office

The man was described as Hispanic with a medium build and complexion, 30-40 years old, and around 5 feet 10 inches tall. The man also has black shaved hair with a receding hairline, a large nose, acne scars, is unshaven and has bushy eyebrows.

He was last seen wearing black sunglasses, a gray colored hooded sweatshirt and black shorts, according to detectives with the Sheriff’s Child Abuse Unit.

Anyone who recognizes the man or has any information on the incident is urged to contact the Sheriff’s Child Abuse Unit at 858-285-6222 or 858-868-3200.

Anonymous tips can be called into San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.