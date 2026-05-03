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Search underway for sexual battery suspect in Poway

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POWAY, Calif. (KGTV) — Authorities are searching for a man accused of sexual battery against an 11-year-old girl in Poway.

According to the San Diego County Sheriff's Office, the 11-year-old girl was sexually battered by an unknown man on Saturday, May 2, near the 13400 block of Midland Road.

The man fled after a friend of the 11-year-old screamed for the man to stop.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, around 25-35 years old, of medium build and complexion, around 5 feet 10 inches, with a bald or shaved head.

He was last seen wearing black sunglasses, a grey colored sweatshirt and black shorts.

Detectives are actively investigating this incident. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Sheriff's Child Abuse Unit at (858) 285-6222/after hours at (858) 868-3200. You can remain anonymous by calling San Diego County Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

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