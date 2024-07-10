Shark sighting off Torrey Pines State Beach prompts warning for beachgoers

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A shark was spotted in the waters off Torrey Pines State Beach on Tuesday, prompting a warning for beachgoers in the area.

California State Parks officials confirmed to ABC 10News that a shark was seen about 100 yards from the shore, in the Tower #6 area, at around 11 a.m. Tuesday.

The shark, believed to be 10 feet long, was seen slowly swimming beneath the surface of the water and “did not interact with beachgoers,” according to State Parks officials.

Due to the sighting, a shark advisory sign was posted in the area of the sighting and will remain in effect over the next 24 hours.

In light of the sighting, State Parks officials reminded the public that “sharks are an important part of the coastal ecosystem and that interactions between humans and sharks are rare along the coast of Southern California.”