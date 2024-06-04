Shark expert: You are less likely to be attacked in these San Diego areas

DEL MAR, Calif. (KGTV) — Researchers at Shark Lab are utilizing advanced technology to study and track juvenile great white sharks off Del Mar Beach.

“The first thing we do is dip a camera underneath, a GoPro, so we can tell if it's a male or a female," said Chris Lowe, the director of Shark Lab. "Once we know the sex, then we can dart a tag in the sharks back and then by using the drone and the size of the boat, we can estimate the size of the shark."

Tagged sharks are monitored through a network of 100 underwater receivers and nine special receiver buoys. Lifeguards receive real-time alerts whenever a tagged shark swims past these devices.

Current tracking data indicates that the Del Mar beach are being used as a nursery for young sharks, with some returning years later.

Despite concerns from beachgoers about potential shark attacks, experts assure that the risk is relatively low.

“It's just really scary and makes me wanna go in the water even less,” said Mary McGill, a Del Mar resident.

A juvenile great white shark is believed to be responsible for Sunday's attack.

“We think a lot of that has to do with the fact that those sharks are around people every single day, now can identify people, and because we're not food and we don't pose a threat, they just ignore us,” said Lowe.

The Shark Lab continues to investigate by testing the water Monday morning, looking for DNA from both the victim and the shark.

.

“This has never been done before. We're not sure if we can make it work, but we're gonna give it a try,” said Lowe.

