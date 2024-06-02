Del Mar shark attack closes beach for swimming and surfing until Tuesday

DEL MAR (KGTV) — A 46-year-old man is in the hospital after being attacked by a shark Sunday morning in Del Mar, the city's lifeguards tell ABC 10News.

According to Chief Jon Edelbrock, around 9 a.m., the victim was training with a dozen other swimmers when he was attacked about 100 yards offshore from the Beach Safety Center at 17th St. The man was transported to Scripps Memorial Hospital in La Jolla with significant injuries to his torso, left arm and hand. Lifeguard officials say he is expected to survive.

In accordance with California Marine Safety Chiefs Association and the California State University Long Beach Shark Lab protocols, lifeguards have closed Del Mar beaches from 6th Street to North Beach for swimming and surfing. Signs have also been posted notifying beach goers of the incident.

The water closure will remain in place until 9 a.m. June 4th.