Sharks along San Diego coast are 'always out there,' experts say

DEL MAR, Calif. (KGTV) — A 46-year-old swimmer survived a juvenile white shark attack on Sunday, thanks to the swift response of lifeguards.

Lifeguards said that the incident occurred when the shark first collided with the swimmer before biting him on the torso. In an attempt to defend himself, the swimmer sustained additional bites on his hand and arm.

“There was an initial bump, and then there was a bite, and then there was the shark still in range," said John Edelbrock, the chief lifeguard in Del Mar.

As of Sunday evening, the man’s condition was stable despite the significant injuries.

Shark experts studying the Del Mar and North County beaches warn that such incidents, while rare, may increase due to the number of sharks near the coast.

“Despite the extent of some injuries from these juvenile white shark bites, people survive them mainly because we have amazing lifeguards," said Dr. Chris Lowe, the director of the Shark Lab at California State University, Long Beach.

“This is the time of year when white sharks, adult females, are coming back and giving birth to their young," Lowe said. "Those babies start showing up at our beaches. Once they found these beaches where they'll form these aggregations, they'll return year after year to these beaches."

The shark aggregations in San Diego stretch from Del Mar to Torrey Pines, experts said.

Lowe advised swimmers to ensure a lifeguard is on duty before entering the water.

"Sharks are always out there, but that shouldn't stop them from enjoying the beach. So what we always encourage people to do is, is swim and surf at a guarded beach," he said.

