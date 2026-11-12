Several gather at Miramar National Cemetery Veterans Day Ceremony to honor those who served

Several people gathered at Miramar National Cemetery on Veterans Day to honor the men and women who have served our country, continuing an annual tradition many hope will live on for generations.

This year's ceremony, hosted by the Miramar National Cemetery Support Foundation, featured the theme “A Salute to Special Operations,” recognizing the sacrifices and contributions of those who served in the nation's special operations forces.

The keynote speaker was retired U.S. Navy SEAL Captain Brian Cunningham, a former commander of SEAL Team ONE. Cunningham reflected on his own military service and the significance of being part of a community dedicated to honoring veterans.

“It's great. It connects full circle in terms of service that I've had for the country,” Cunningham said. “It was definitely humbling, equal parts humbling as it was kind of the mission acceptance of, like, hey, this is really important. This is a great community of people that are focused on veterans.”

With San Diego's deep military roots, Veterans Day holds special meaning for many in the community. But organizers say the day is about recognizing more than just those who wore the uniform.

Denny Schoville, chairman of the Miramar National Cemetery Support Foundation, emphasized the importance of honoring the families who serve alongside military members.

“We sometimes overlook the contribution of the families that are serving on active duty,” Schoville said.

For many families, that service comes with sacrifices, deployments and extended time apart from loved ones.

Among those attending were three longtime friends, Linda, Connie and Sheila, who came together to honor their husbands, who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Linda said the ceremony is an opportunity to remember both those who served before and those currently serving in the military.

The three friends also make a point of visiting their husbands together, keeping their memories alive through their friendship.

“They're all together. So if one of us comes out to visit, we visit all three,” Linda said.

The women say attending the annual ceremony has become a tradition they deeply cherish.

Sheila Genung hopes future generations will continue to understand the significance of Veterans Day and the sacrifices made to protect the freedoms Americans enjoy.

“It's something I hope our generations don't lose. Our children need to know what these men and women died for,” Genung said. “Because that old saying, freedom isn't free — it's a price that they need to learn.”

As the ceremony brought veterans, families and community members together, its message remained clear: honoring those who served also means remembering the loved ones who stood beside them — and ensuring their sacrifices are never forgotten.