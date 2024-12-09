Settlements reached with 2 ex-SDSU football players in gang rape civil case

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Settlements have been reached with two former San Diego State University football players who were among a group of ex-Aztecs accused of raping an underage girl at an off-campus house party, it was announced Friday.

The settlements were reached between the woman and ex-Aztecs Zavier Leonard and Jaiden Brown, leaving Nowlin Ewaliko as the lone defendant in the case. Terms of the settlements have not been disclosed.

The case is currently set for trial next month.

Former SDSU and current Kansas City Chiefs punter Matt Araiza was the highest-profile defendant until he was dismissed from the case last year.

In her lawsuit, the woman alleged she had sex with Araiza outside the home where the party occurred, then was led into a bedroom where a group of men raped her while she was heavily intoxicated. The defendants have argued any encounters between them and the woman were consensual, and Araiza has maintained he was not present at the party when she alleges she was raped.

Prosecutors declined to file criminal charges against any of the players following a nine-month investigation.

Copyright 2024, City News Service, Inc.