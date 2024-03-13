Second suspect tied to deadly Grantville shooting arrested in Mississippi

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A second suspect linked to a deadly shooting at a Grantville apartment complex was located and arrested in Mississippi, San Diego Police announced Wednesday.

SDPD officials said 23-year-old Jacarre Easter was identified by investigators as a suspect in the March 1 shooting that left two people dead. A warrant was issued for his arrest; on Tuesday, March 12, Easter was spotted in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, and arrested by Hattiesburg Police.

According to SDPD officials, the process to extradite Easter back to San Diego is underway.

Another suspect in the incident, Charles Burke, was taken into custody in San Diego on March 5.

SDPD officials said Burke and Easter are accused of opening fire during a March 1 altercation at the pool area of an apartment complex in the 4500 block of Alvarado Canyon Road.

Police confirmed that “at least three people pulled out firearms and began shooting” during the altercation, and 24-year-old Lavion Estridge -- believed to be a security guard at the complex -- and 31-year-old Joseph Taylor suffered gunshot wounds.

Estridge and Taylor were both taken to area hospitals, but they both died after arrival.

Police are asking anyone with information on the March 1 incident to call the department’s Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.