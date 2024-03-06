San Diego Police make arrest in deadly shooting at Grantville apartment complex

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A suspect was arrested in connection with a shooting at a Grantville apartment complex that left two people dead, San Diego Police announced Wednesday.

Police said 31-year-old Charles Burke, identified by SDPD Homicide Unit detectives as the suspected gunman in the March 1 shooting, was spotted at a gas station in Rancho Bernardo on Tuesday and taken into custody. He was booked into San Diego County Jail on suspicion of murder.

According to police, on March 1, officers were called to the 4500 block of Alvarado Canyon Road at around 8:50 p.m. in response to a reported shooting with two gunshot victims.

RELATED: SDPD: Suspects still outstanding in Grantville shootout that killed two

The victims, who were found inside a stairwell of an apartment complex, later died from their injuries at area hospitals.

SDPD officials identified the victims as 31-year-old Joseph Taylor and 24-year-old Lavion Estridge. According to police, Taylor — a San Diego resident — did not live at the apartment complex; Estridge was believed to be a security guard at the complex.

Homicide Unit detectives said the shooting may have been a result of “some sort of altercation among a group of people near the pool area inside the apartment complex. At least three people pulled out firearms and began shooting. These details will still have to be confirmed through comprehensive evaluation of the physical evidence. The purpose for the group gathering is still under investigation. This shooting is believed to be gang related.”

RELATED: SDSU students alarmed after fatal shooting at Grantville apartment complex

Police did not provide details on what led detectives to identify Burke as the suspect in the killings.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact SDPD Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.