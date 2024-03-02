SDPD: Two dead, multiple detained following shootout in Grantville

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego Police Department said officers detained four men Friday night following a deadly shootout at a pool in an apartment complex in Grantville.

The police department received many calls from people regarding a shooting that happened at 4000 blocks of Alvarado Canyon Road.

According to police, the shootout involved two groups of people at the pool located in an apartment complex and two people are dead as a result. One of the victims died at the hospital, police said.

Police said two suspects fled the scene and are continuing to search for others who were involved in the shooting.

