SDSU students alarmed after fatal shooting at Grantville apartment complex

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Residents of a Grantville apartment complex are frightened after a shooting incident killed two men at Union Grantville, a residence predominantly occupied by San Diego State University students.

The incident occurred on Friday night, prompting an ongoing police investigation into the possibility of multiple shooters. Reacting to the gunshots, SDSU students residing in the apartment complex took immediate measures to ensure their safety.

“I turned off the lights got down," said Olivia Ridler. "Made sure everything was okay. I was just trying to protect myself, protect my dog.”

“Instinctively we closed the doors and tried to hide because there was multiple rounds going off," said Noah Martinez, a resident of Union Grantville. "We peaked out the window and there were people running by the pool, trying to get out of the way.”

According to the San Diego Police Department, officers responded to multiple calls of a shooting at the 4500 block of Alvarado Canyon Road around 9 p.m. on Friday. Police said a group was arguing near the pool inside the apartment complex, during which one or more individuals produced firearms and began shooting.

“They ended up taking one of the victims away in a makeshift gurney. He was bleeding, obviously shot,” said Ben McDill, a SDSU student living in the apartment.

Authorities found two male victims with multiple gunshot wounds, both of whom died at a nearby hospital.

Despite a helicopter search by SDPD, the suspects, described as men wearing red hoodies and black or red pants, remain at large. The victims, both in their 20s or 30s, are yet to be identified.

“I was just thinking I can’t believe someone right outside my window was killed," Martinez said. "I heard it. And we went about our lives after that.”

“A lot of the times we see homeless people sleeping in our study rooms," Ridler said. "I am just worried for my safety especially being alone here.”

ABC 10News reached out to Union Grantville for information on safety measures at the apartment complex but did not receive a response.