GALLERY: San Diego police officer killed in fiery Clairemont Mesa crash, another critically injured

A high-speed pursuit led to the death of a police officer in the Clairemont Mesa area late Monday night. ABC 10News has photos from the scene, including from when law enforcement organized a procession to escort the fallen officer's body.

embrace at crash scene 8-27-24 People embrace near the scene of the fatal, fiery crash on Clairemont Mesa Boulevard.Photo by: ABC 10News clairemont_mesa_crash5_082724.jpg Photo by: KGTV clairemont_mesa_crash1_082724.jpg Photo by: KGTV clairemont_mesa_crash3_082724.jpg Photo by: KGTV clairemont_mesa_crash2_082724.jpg Photo by: KGTV sdpd_san_diego_police_clairemont_crash_shaheen.jpg Photo by: P. Shaheen/KGTV Officers procession following Clairemont Mesa Boulevard crash San Diego police officers converge for a procession after one of their own died in a fiery crash on Clairemont Mesa Boulevard on Aug. 27, 2024.Photo by: ABC 10News san diego clairemont Fatal Police Crash A San Diego police officer wears a band over his badge in honor of a fellow officer killed in an overnight crash at the scene of the accident Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024, in San Diego.Photo by: Gregory Bull/AP clairemont_mesa_crash_sky10_082724.jpg Photo by: KGTV clairemont_mesa_crash2_sky10_082724.jpg Photo by: KGTV clairemont_mesa_crash4_082724.jpg Photo by: KGTV san diego clairemont Fatal Police Crash A charred police vehicle is seen in aftermath of an overnight crash which left an officer dead Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024, in San Diego.Photo by: Gregory Bull/AP

