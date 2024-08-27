GALLERY: San Diego police officer killed in fiery Clairemont Mesa crash, another critically injured
A high-speed pursuit led to the death of a police officer in the Clairemont Mesa area late Monday night. ABC 10News has photos from the scene, including from when law enforcement organized a procession to escort the fallen officer's body.
People embrace near the scene of the fatal, fiery crash on Clairemont Mesa Boulevard.Photo by: ABC 10News Photo by: KGTV Photo by: KGTV Photo by: KGTV Photo by: KGTV Photo by: P. Shaheen/KGTV San Diego police officers converge for a procession after one of their own died in a fiery crash on Clairemont Mesa Boulevard on Aug. 27, 2024.Photo by: ABC 10News A San Diego police officer wears a band over his badge in honor of a fellow officer killed in an overnight crash at the scene of the accident Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024, in San Diego.Photo by: Gregory Bull/AP Photo by: KGTV Photo by: KGTV Photo by: KGTV A charred police vehicle is seen in aftermath of an overnight crash which left an officer dead Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024, in San Diego.Photo by: Gregory Bull/AP