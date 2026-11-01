SDPD ramps up presence for Halloween weekend as part of Operation Last Call

Despite rainy weather, crowds of Halloween revelers filled Fifth Avenue in downtown San Diego Saturday night, as police increased their presence in the Gaslamp Quarter to help keep celebrations safe.

From creative costumes to large groups of friends enjoying the festivities, the rain did little to dampen the Halloween spirit.

"It's looking a really good crowd right now. Everyone's dressing up. We got the Minions behind me right now," one attendee said.

Jessica Santos, who lives downtown, said Halloween in the Gaslamp is a unique experience.

"It's awesome. It's one of a kind. It's kind of weirder. It's raining because it's San Diego, but yeah, it's a good time," Santos said.

With large crowds expected throughout the weekend, the San Diego Police Department deployed additional officers and patrols throughout the entertainment district.

Ashley Nicholes, communications manager for the department, said the Gas and Bike Enforcement Team was already on patrol, with more officers expected to be visible throughout the area.

"We've got our gas and bike enforcement team that's already out there, so we're going to have an increased presence out there, and you can expect to see them," Nicholes said.

The additional patrols are part of the department's Operation Last Call, an initiative focused on addressing violent and unlawful behavior, particularly during weekend nights.

Since the operation launched in August, police say they have made approximately 168 arrests and issued 179 citations.

Nicholes said officers are there to maintain order and help people enjoy the nightlife safely.

"And they're really there just to keep the peace and make sure that everybody has a safe and enjoyable time and can get home safely," she said.

For many Halloween visitors, the goal was simple: enjoy the festivities while looking out for one another.

One attendee said the atmosphere depends on the people you're with, explaining that the night can be fun or chaotic depending on the crowd.

Another visitor emphasized the importance of staying together and putting safety first.

San Diego police say the increased weekend patrols in the Gaslamp Quarter will continue for the foreseeable future as they work to keep the entertainment district safe for residents and visitors.