SDG&E outage reported near San Clemente's Norte Fire minutes before Cal Fire arrived

SAN CLEMENTE (KGTV) — San Diego Gas and Electric reported an outage in the same area as Friday's Norte Fire in San Clemente — about 30 minutes before Cal Fire arrived.

That timing could be a significant clue in the investigation into the cause of the Norte Fire, which burned 7 homes, according to data released by Orange County Fire this morning. They say they haven't determined the cause of the fire yet, adding that a fire investigator has been there since the beginning.

But a fire attorney says that piece of information is only part of the puzzle.

"The sensors and type of information they have is really incredible... they'll know whether there was a fault," Attorney Gerald Singleton said.

Singleton represents victims of the Eaton fire and has taken SDG&E to court in the past. He says he started his career working for his father on a fire investigation case, and has specialized in those cases since he graduated from law school.

He added that power lines or equipment can cause fires in many ways, though red flag conditions like those present on Friday could add to the puzzle.

Singleton says any fire investigation is broken into two pieces. First, fire investigators with the fire department look at the origin site of the fire and come to their own conclusion. Second, the power company looks into it themselves and hands over their evidence from their equipment.

Singleton says a report like this could take about six to nine months, though, in other cases like in the Eaton fire, reports have been known to come out a year and a half later. If the utility is found responsible, the matter can be taken to court.

"They have a legal duty ... They are given a monopoly, and they are given massive profits as a result of that monopoly," Singleton said.

Orange County Fire is investigating but has not determined the cause of the fire. SDG&E says it has no reason to think its equipment caused the fire. The utility said smoke and ash from fires can also cause electric outages.

The cause will not be known until the investigation is complete. A full statement from SDG&E can be read below.

The cause of the Norte Fire is under investigation, and we are cooperating with the Orange County Fire Authority. They have not determined the cause of the Norte Fire.



SDG&E experienced an outage on Circuit 197 in San Clemente at 11:31 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 16. The cause of the outage remains under investigation. Smoke and ash from fires can cause electric outages and there is currently no basis to conclude that there is a connection between our facilities and the ignition.



We will continue to work with emergency personnel, who have done an extraordinary job protecting the San Clemente community. Our focus is always on the safety of our customers, and we are grateful for their tireless work and support to protect the community.



At this time, evacuation orders have been lifted and all customers who can receive power have been restored. We know this has been a very difficult time, and our thoughts remain with everyone impacted by this fire as the recovery process begins.

SDG&E Spokesperson

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