San Diego's heatwave is making it hard to sleep at night, especially for those without air conditioning

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — If you have been struggling to sleep during the heatwave, a San Diego doctor says the heat may be affecting your sleep the same way alcohol does.

Dr. Heidi Meyer, a primary care physician and sleep expert with Kaiser Permanente, says if you have had a hard time sleeping lately, or have been feeling tired, the heat is to blame.

"So heat has the same impact on sleep as other things that disrupt sleep, things like alcohol, and certain recreational drugs," Meyer said.

Meyer explains that the body's core temperature needs to drop to enter deep, REM sleep, the restorative phase of sleep.

"If you're getting those consecutive nights in a row of hot environment sleep, you really are kind of going into a type of sleep deprivation," Meyer said.

For the 1 in 4 San Diegans without air conditioning, the heatwave is unbearable even after dark.

Tuesday, people in Pacific Beach tried to escape the heat.

"I came to bring my girls to cool off, and it's pretty hot," one San Diegan said.

Others said they were considering getting AC.

"I got a couple fans, but I gotta get one of those portable AC things," another said.

Dr. Meyer says a few things can help:



Take a warm shower before bed, which actually helps lower body temperature.

Sleep with 100% cotton or linen pajamas and sheets.

Use a fan.

The heatwave is expected to pass soon, with cooler temperatures forecast for this weekend.