San Diego veteran preserves 23 years of military memories for generations to come

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — For Byron Klemaske, the binders stacked around his home hold much more than photographs. They hold pieces of a life that began in the U.S. Army when he was just 17 years old — and took him around the world during 23 years of military service.

Now, Klemaske is working to preserve those memories for another generation. He has filled binders with photographs, newspaper clippings, military memorabilia and stories from his time overseas.

Klemaske joined the Army in San Diego in 1948, shortly after World War II ended.

"At the time in 1948, all the people were getting released from the service because the war was over," Klemaske said. "I couldn't find no work, and so a couple of us decided we're gonna join the Army."

What started as a way to find work eventually became a career. Klemaske served in Japan, Germany, Korea, and Vietnam before retiring in 1970.

During his years in uniform, he worked in military police and other assignments, including serving with units involved in reconnaissance and aerial photography. He remembers the constant movement that came with military life.

"I might have a friend for six months, then he'd be gone," Klemaske said. "The military would move us around so far, so we really didn't have any real friends."

But he said the military itself became like a family.

The binders include photographs, newspaper clippings and military memorabilia. One clipping comes from a Japanese newspaper that featured him. Another item is an underground newspaper he found while searching for contraband.

He also remembers a deer he and a fellow service member encountered while stationed overseas.

"I was driving down what we call, was named by the division, Lightning Boulevard," Klemaske recalled. "And this deer come running by. And my partner said, well, let's catch it."

The stories aren't limited to his time in the military. Klemaske said he began documenting his history because he wanted his family to have it after he was gone.

"I thought it was important to pass on to my grandchildren," he said.

And Klemaske has a lot of family to pass it on to. He said he has 18 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren. One grandson is helping him continue the binders because Klemaske has lost about half of his vision and can no longer read or write.

Some of the memories Klemaske carries are difficult. He recalled his time in Vietnam, including serving with a reconnaissance unit that flew low over areas looking for enemy positions and marking targets for airstrikes.

But he also remembers the people he met. Klemaske said civilians from the countries where he was stationed often worked alongside him, and he still has gifts given to him by people he met during his service.

Klemaske said coming home from Vietnam was a very different experience from the recognition veterans receive today.

"When I came back from Vietnam, I was told not to wear my uniform," he said. "To wear civilian clothes because people didn't like anybody in the service."

Decades later, Klemaske was selected to participate in an Honor Flight, giving him the opportunity to visit memorials dedicated to those who served. He said he is glad to see the way public attitudes toward military service have changed.

For Klemaske, Veterans Day is another reminder of that change — and an opportunity to remember the people who served alongside him.

Despite the difficult moments, he doesn't regret his decision to enlist. Asked whether he would go back and do it all over again, Klemaske didn't hesitate.

"Without a doubt," he said. "Yes. I sure would."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

