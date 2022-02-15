San Diego Unified School District lifts outdoor mask mandate, resumes field trips

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – The San Diego Unified School District announced Tuesday changes to their outdoor masking guidelines and field trip restrictions due to the recent decline of positive COVID-19 cases throughout San Diego County.

Starting on Feb. 16, students and staff will no longer be required to wear masks outdoors and will lift restrictions on field trips.

The indoor mask mandate will remain in place for all students and staff regardless of vaccination status through Feb. 28 in accordance with the state guidelines, the district said.

“Although we are making significant progress, now is not the time to let our guard down when it comes to COVID-19,” said SD Unified Board President Sharon Whitehurst-Payne. “Through a robust commitment to masking and our vaccination policy, we have made San Diego Unified schools some of the safest places in the community with respect to the virus. We want to keep it that way as we continue navigating out of the pandemic and will adjust accordingly.”

SDUSD will meet with a panel of scientific experts from UC San Diego to discuss conditions to make it possible to lift the indoor mask police for students and staff.