IMPERIAL BEACH (KGTV) — San Diego State University has released the first long-term health study on the South Bay sewage crisis, offering a new look at how much the ongoing situation is impacting quality of life in the region.

SDSU researchers collected survey responses for 18 months. One of the central findings focuses on chronic exposure to hydrogen sulfide and the pattern of repeated exposure residents are experiencing.

Among the numbers that stood out, the survey found 74% of people reported at least one upper respiratory symptom. Other common complaints included headaches (50%), nausea (77%) and bloating (52%).

Dr. Paula Granados from San Diego State, who helped lead the study, says the results are not a surprise as the results are similar those of previous healthy surveys recently done in the South Bay.

One of the biggest takeaways is the chronic exposure to hydrogen sulfide.

"I think just seeing the fact that this was a fairly chronic episodes of people just feeling poor quite often, especially during those times when we had the high river flows," Granados said. "I think that's probably the most concerning part is that people's quality of life is being impacted by this environmental exposure."

The exposure may not be happening every single day, but researchers say the repeated exposure lines up with how people are changing their day-to-day routines. The stats collected in this survey are things that traditional health records don't necessarily capture.

"It's not necessarily going to be tracked, and so this is another way for people to self-report their symptoms, and we can track them to see if it is impacting their life," Granados said. "To take a day off because they have a migraine or a headache or not go to school because they have a tummy ache. These are things that we're seeing all the time."

Granados acknowledged some of the frustrations South Bay residents have expressed over the continuous questioning for surveys, but she explained the importance of having these data sets on paper.

I know sometimes it can be difficult to talk about this chronic exposure, and people are really tired and frustrated that things haven't been fixed sooner and having worked on down and seen this issue for decades," Granados said. "It's important to put these things down and have academic backing and peer reviews to that because that's just more evidence that there are things that need to be done and we're tracking that people are being chronically exposed."

This is just the first paper released by SDSU. Granados says researchers are working on more papers from the data set they collected.

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