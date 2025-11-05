San Diego renters debate: Private landlord or management company?

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A recent Reddit thread asking "Does anyone actually like their apartment complex in San Diego?" sparked a heated debate about whether renters should choose private landlords or management companies.

The comments revealed mixed experiences with both options, prompting questions about which route offers better value and fewer headaches for San Diego renters.

One commenter shared her nightmare experience with a private landlord, saying the money she saved was not worth the mental toll, detailing experiences like violations of privacy and the landlord adding Airbnb units next door. However, other renters praised their private landlords and said they avoided common property management issues.

I reached out to real estate agents and housing groups across San Diego to get expert opinions on this debate. Most remained silent when contacted for comment. Redfin was the only company that responded, offering pros and cons for both situations.

“A more private landowner, as someone who has only that one unit, might not be as aggressive on pricing,” Daryl Fairweather, the chief economist at Redfin, said.

On the other hand, Fairweather noted that there is more risk associated with a singular landlord, who might not be familiar with all laws regarding owning a rental unit.

“If you're working with a landlord where you’re their only renter, it’s a lot harder to prove that there is a pattern when it comes to issues because there’s only that data point of one [person,]” Fairweather noted.

By the Data

The rental market data shows San Diego renters face challenges regardless of their choice. Vacancy rates are relatively low , indicating higher demand for rental units across the city.

Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs), commonly called "granny flats," offer a potential solution to the housing shortage. These units don't require significant construction costs, and many existing houses can accommodate them.

The city has permitted nearly 4,000 ADUs over the last few years, according to UC San Diego data from the Center for Housing Policy and Design . However, research doesn't show how many of those permitted units are actually available for rent on the market.

Renter’s Rights

Regardless of which option renters choose, knowing tenant rights remains crucial for navigating San Diego's competitive rental market.

The San Diego City Council passed an ordinance providing more rights for tenants as of May 2023. They protect renters from forced evictions from no fault of the tenant, providing 2 months' rent or relocation assistance from the landlord and three months if the person is elderly or disabled. The protections also include buyout agreement protections and other protections.

City resources on tenant protections can be found here .

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.