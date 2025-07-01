Survey: Rent increases 4.1% in San Diego County as vacancy rates drop

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego area experienced a modest increase in rents as the number of vacant rental units decreased compared to 2024, according to the Southern California Rental Housing Association's latest Vacancy and Rental Rate Survey.

In a press release sent Tuesday, the association says rents across San Diego County rose by an average of 4.1% compared to a "sharp drop" in 2024; these numbers are based on the point-in-time survey it conducted in March 2025.

When looking at the City of San Diego, the association's survey shows a slightly higher increase, at 9.3%. That being said, both the county and citywide trends follow a year of significant rent decreases and higher vacancies: Rent had dropped by more than 7% for the region when comparing 2023 to 2024.

“SCRHA’s long-standing survey helps housing providers navigate changing market conditions with reliable, consistent data,” said Alan Pentico, the association's executive director. “While rents have risen modestly, they remain below 2023 levels in many areas, and the city’s progress on new housing is an encouraging sign.”

SCRHA pointed out in the release that economists say adding more homes to the market increases availability and affordability for renters. Additionally, the release highlighted the city's effort to address the housing shortage, as roughly 8,500 new homes were permitted in 2024.

The association's 2025 survey also showed lower vacancy rates. In 2024, rental unit availability was at 6.36% across the region, and the recent results show it dropped to 3.6%. In the city itself, the vacancy rate dropped to 3.12%, down from 4.22% in 2024.

“Our survey confirms what many housing providers have been experiencing firsthand: renewed demand and lower vacancies, but also cautious optimism as new housing development begins to catch up,” Pentico says.

The association provided some insight into its methodology for the survey. SCRHA collects the data every March from rental property owners and managers throughout the county so it can provide real-time information. This survey received responses representing about 4,900 rental units.

In order to avoid influencing real-time pricing and remain compliant with federal antitrust guidelines, the association releases rental pricing data once it is at least three months old, the release states.

SCRHA says it has tracked rental and vacancy rate data in San Diego County since the 1950s.