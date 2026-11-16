San Diego police warn of 'Amazon scam' targeting holiday shoppers with fake packages

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Police Department is warning holiday shoppers about what they're calling the "Amazon scam," a scheme that uses fake packages to steal personal and financial information.

Here's how it works: A box shows up at your door that looks legitimate, but contains something you didn't order. Inside the package is a card directing you to scan a QR code for more information.

"Well, of course it's not from Amazon," says SDPD colunteer Steven Richter. "So you scan that QR code and you get a contact. And they'll say, 'We want to make sure, you know, we want to return this and we want to refund your money.' And you go, 'Well, I didn't order this, so I didn't pay for it.' 'No, sir, you did, and we want to refund the money. We need your credit card,'"

That's how scammers get your information, from credit card numbers to names and phone numbers for future scams.

San Diego police are offering three words to help people avoid this scam and others like it:

**Stop** — Take a moment and really think about what's going on.

**Verify** — Use an official phone number to confirm you're really talking to Amazon, your bank, or whatever organization has contacted you.

**Protect** — Never give out personal information.

According to the FTC, San Diegans lose an average of $1.7 million per day to fraud and scams.

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