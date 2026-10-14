San Diego Police Department explores AI for report writing and training as officers' union raises concerns

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Police Department is exploring new ways to use artificial intelligence, including tools that could help officers write police reports and access training materials more quickly.

Over the summer, the department issued a formal Request For Information (RFI) to companies with AI tools that could assist with tasks like report writing and navigating department policies.

Chief Scott Wahl said the department wants to stay ahead of the curve.

"We see the conversation internationally about AI. I don't think the SD Police Department is going to be effective in stopping AI worldwide. But I also don't want us to be behind the curve where we're deficient in its capabilities," Wahl said. "Some simple things, like going through our training manuals, our policies, our orders. And getting an answer to a question, we can be greatly improved with AI technology."

Wahl said report writing is one area where AI could make a meaningful difference.

"(AI) can help reduce the amount of time it takes an officer taking reports," he said. "We want to make sure we're doing it responsibly; we're not compromising people's private information."

Wahl added that the city has a task force working on integrating AI across departments, though he said the process will take time.

"We certainly want to make sure we're testing and evaluating the equipment so we're a step ahead of crime and being as efficient as we can with the limited resources we have," Wahl said.

The San Diego Police Officers Association is pushing back on the idea. The union told us the city should fully fund the department before spending more money on AI.

In a statement, SDPOA President Jared Wilson wrote: "During this time of austerity, the City and Police Department must focus on maintaining funding for staffing, facilities, and the equipment we already have. While technology can enhance public safety in many ways, we cannot allow it to replace our most important resource—our officers. Technology should continue to be explored, but only after we restore fiscal stability, regain our focus on community policing, and ensure our basic needs are met first."

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