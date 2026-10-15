San Diego police chief says Operation Overdue has made Central Library 'clean, quiet and safe'

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Nearly one month after the San Diego Police Department launched Operation Overdue, Police Chief Scott Wahl says the crackdown on crime near the San Diego Central Library in East Village is making a difference.

"We've allowed this environment to exist down there because it is in the heart of downtown. We're seeing drug use, we're seeing fights, we're seeing rowdy behavior inside of the library. We can't have that," Wahl said.

Wahl said the operation now includes plainclothes officers inside the library and a visible uniformed presence both inside and outside the building.

"(They're) walking through there, making sure if anybody is violating the law, they're being held accountable. The situation is being addressed," Wahl said. "It's now clean, it's quiet, and it's safe, and that's the way it should be."

Since the operation launched, police report the following results:

- 3 felony arrests

- 11 misdemeanor arrests

- 8 transports to a sobering facility

- 74 field interviews

Wahl said the field interviews are a key part of the effort, with officers connecting people to resources rather than simply making arrests.

"They offer resources to the homeless population specifically, out of that library. So it is a place where the library said we're welcoming and trying to be a part of the solution. But while you're there, there are rules on conduct and behavior everybody has to follow," Wahl said. "So it can be a place for learning, a place where kids can be, and it's safe, and you don't have to feel worried about your family."

Wahl's comments came as part of a longer interview with ABC 10News Anchor Jared Aarons. Other comments on the Police Department using drones and AI can be found at 10news.com.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.