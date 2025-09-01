San Diego Padres remind fans of parking meter rate increase near Petco Park

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Beginning Tuesday, the City of San Diego will raise parking meter rates from $2.50 to $10 per hour within a half-mile of Petco Park during Padres games and other large ballpark events, the Padres reminded fans.

"While this is not a Padres policy, we want to make sure our fans and neighbors are aware of this change so you can plan ahead," the team said.

The change was approved by the San Diego City Council in June. A full list of events and times can be found at sandiego.gov/parking/specialevents.

The new city-mandated pricing will apply to meters from State Street to 17th Street, between Broadway and Harbor Drive. The increased rates will take effect two hours before a Padres game or major Petco Park event and will remain in place until four hours after the event's scheduled start time. Drivers with a valid Disabled Person parking placard may continue to park free of charge at metered spaces.

KGTV

"Fans attending Padres games and special events at Petco Park still have the option of purchasing pre-paid parking in Padres lots, including the Lexus Premier Lot, Tailgate Lot, and Parkade, or taking other transportation options," the team's statement added.

In creating a special-event parking zone, city officials said they were attempting to ease traffic congestion near the stadium. But the increase has caused a backlash among downtown residents, fans and businesses -- including the Padres.

"The city's decision to raise parking meter rates by 700% since last year, reaching $10 per hour before and during events at Petco Park, will make it significantly more expensive for fans, workers, and residents to park on the streets surrounding the ballpark," a Padres spokesman told City News Service earlier this summer.

"The city made this decision without meaningful input from key stakeholders, including the Padres organization. We have not yet received information regarding how the new parking revenue will be reinvested locally but look forward to better understanding the city's plan."

RELATED COVERAGE:



Copyright 2025, City News Service, Inc.