Victims identified in deadly Harbison Canyon house party shooting

(KGTV) — The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department has identified the two victims shot and killed at a house party in Harbison Canyon last Thursday.

According to the department, 20-year-old Jaden Davis and 29-year-old Seandell Jones both died from gunshot wounds.

The shooting happened just before 2:00 a.m. at an Airbnb rental on the 800 block of Renfro Way in unincorporated El Cajon. Both victims lived in San Diego.

Authorities previously told 10News hundreds of people were in the area when the shooting took place.

“The motivation and circumstances of the shooting are still under investigation,” the department said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide unit at 858-285-6330 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

