Detectives look for clues after East County party shooting leaves 2 dead

Detectives were looking for evidence Thursday afternoon on a rural property after a shooting at a massive house party left two people dead.

Officers could be seen looking for clues on the ground of a property in the 800 block of Renfro Way.

“I heard probably a dozen gunshots,” said David Ebert, who lives down the hill from the house that was being guarded by sheriffs Thursday.

Ebert said he started noticing the normally quiet rural area fill up with cars around 11 p.m.

He said people were making a lot of noise and he thought about calling the sheriff but didn’t until he heard the gunshots hours later.

“It was chaos cause there’s cars everywhere and you see the road is super narrow so nobody could get out, the sheriffs couldn’t get up there, the ambulance couldn’t get up there it was a mess.”

Many international students attended the party. Some spoke to 10News reporter Austin Grabish off camera.

One student showed Grabish video taken at the party. In it, people can be seen drinking outside when a round of gunfire suddenly erupts.

The party, which people paid tickets to go to, took place in a home advertised on Airbnb and was promoted on Instagram. It was the first some international students attended in the U.S.

Two males were shot at the party, the San Diego County Sherriff’s Department said in a news release. One of the victims was 20 years old. The second victim’s age hasn’t been released.

Investigators don’t yet have a motive and said the nature of the relationship between the victims and any potential suspects is unclear. No arrests have been made.

“I feel bad you know because everyone I saw was super young and then you got people just going to a party and now, they’re shot down. It’s terrible,” said Ebert.

Autopsies are expected to be performed on Friday.