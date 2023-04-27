2 people shot, 1 killed at house party near Alpine

ALPINE, Calif. (KGTV) — Investigators were at the scene of a deadly shooting that happened at a house party near Alpine early Thursday morning. A San Diego County Sheriff's Department watch commander confirmed to ABC 10News that two people were shot, and one of them died, in the area of Renfro Way in Harbison Canyon.

Deputies say hundreds of people were in the area when the shooting happened. The department's dispatch log indicates the shooting happened before 2 a.m.

ABC 10News sent a reporter to the neighborhood to gather the latest information.

As of 6:30 a.m. Thursday, investigators weren't saying much, but the scene was still active with several patrol cars at the bottom and top of a hill in the neighborhood.

The watch commander says the person who died was a man. 10News spoke to someone who was at the party, and he described what happened moments before the shots were fired.

"It was a big party... I heard 'pew, pew, pew,' ... People were out there running," the partygoer said.