UPDATE: Victim in Point Loma vacation rental death investigation identified

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Police Department has identified the man who died Monday following a fight at a Point Loma vacation rental home.

Police responded to the 2800 block of Poinsettia Drive around 2 a.m. on Feb. 19 after receiving reports of a man in medical distress. Officers learned the man was put in a chokehold during a fight.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 38-year-old man who wasn't breathing. He died on the way to the hospital.

SDPD identified the victim as Mark Giancarlo from Chicago.

Homicide detectives also responded to the scene, and they learned a group of people from out of town had rented out the house.

RELATED: Neighbors react to death investigation at Point Loma vacation rental

The other man involved in the fight was detained and later released, according to SDPD. Police say he was a 44-year-old man.

"This investigation is open and ongoing. Detectives continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding Giancarlo’s death," SDPD's press release says.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office is working to determine Giancarlo's cause of death.

The listing for the home, with ocean views and 12 beds, was taken down from Airbnb on Monday following the incident.