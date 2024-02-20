Neighbors react to homicide at Point Loma vacation rental

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Police Department is trying to determine what led to the death of a man at a three-story Point Loma vacation rental early Monday morning.

Just after 2 a.m., someone called the police department to report a man in physical distress. There was a fight, leaving a man restrained in a chokehold. A group of people from out of town was renting the house.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 38-year-old man who wasn't breathing. He died on the way to the hospital.

A 44-year-old man was taken into custody but released. Police are investigating what led to the fight and the relationship between the two men.

Police also blocked the corner of Poinsettia Drive and Oleander Drive during their investigation.

The listing for the home, with ocean views and 12 beds, was taken down from Airbnb on Monday following the incident.

Chrissy, a neighbor who lives next door to the home, said the house has been a problem for years. She said she complained to the host and Airbnb.

"It was only a matter of time before something bad was going to happen," Chrissy said.

Andie Kitts lives a few blocks over but walks by the house with her dogs daily.

"I'm shocked; we saw the yellow police tape," Kitts said. "We had no idea what happened."

At one point, the host put up an artificial turf to block the sound from the outdoor hot tub.

"That hideous eyesore is supposed to be the solution for noise," said Chrissy.

She says the noise is especially bad in the summer.

"You have beer pong in the backyard. I switched my room from the back of the house to the other side of the house to try to avoid hearing it," said Chrissy.

A vacation rental license number wasn't visible from the street, only a broken sign that said, "Don't disturb occupants."

"I've pretty much given up. The neighborhood is kind of killed because of it," said Chrissy.

Police say the man who died is from Chicago, but they haven't released his name.