San Diego police investigating homicide at Point Loma vacation rental

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Police Department says it is investigating a homicide at a vacation rental home in Point Loma.

SDPD Lt. Jud Campbell says the incident happened early Monday morning, near the corner of Oleander & Poinsettia drives.

"This is a group of people from out of town, kind of a vacation rental type of thing, and something happened whether some sort of argument or fight, and that's what we're going to try and figure out right now," Campbell said.

ABC 10News confirmed with an SDPD watch commander that a call came in just after 2 a.m. for an assault with a deadly weapon at the Point Loma home and that there were reports of a man being placed in a chokehold.

It's still unclear at this point if anyone was acting in self defense or if the people involved knew each other.

Campbell said that the victim was rushed to the hospital, where they unfortunately died of their injuries. He believes that the suspect involved remained on scene.

Lt. Campbell is advising resident to be aware of road closures nearby the corner of Oleander and Poinsettia drives as officers continue to investigate this homicide.