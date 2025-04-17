UPDATE: UCSD says 35 international students' F-1 visas revoked, 1 deported

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — UC San Diego says that at least 35 of its international students have had their F-1 visas terminated, and one student was deported in April.

A spokesperson for the university confirmed the number of visa revocations after it reviewed data from the Student and Exchange Visitor Information System.

"The federal government still has not explained the reasons behind these terminations," the spokesperson's email to ABC 10News stated. "The students have been notified and we are working directly with them to provide support."

The university also says it has continued to check SEVIS, and the number of revoked visas for its international student body has remained the same over the last five days.

ABC 10News first reported on the federal government revoking UCSD international students' visas on April 5 after Chancellor Pradeep Khosla notified the student body about the situation.

Last week, a group of UCSD students protested the sudden suspension of their fellow classmates' visas.

"We want them to make sure that they're following the rule of law when it's applicable and ensuring that the [Department of Homeland Security] is providing proper evidence as to why these F1 visas are being terminated," Aryan Dixit, President of the UCSD Students' Civil Liberties Union, told ABC 10News.

UCSD's 8,134 international students make up almost a fifth of the student body and roughly half of the graduate student population.

ABC 10News checked in with San Diego State University to see if more F-1 visa revocations happened there, too. SDSU's number remains unchanged, at four visas revoked.

