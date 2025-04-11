San Diego State says 4 international students have had visas revoked

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — In a letter distributed to the campus community Thursday evening, San Diego State University says four international students have had their visas revoked.

University President Adela de la Torre penned the letter to the campus saying the federal government did not coordinate with the school or give SDSU any advance notice.

The letter also reminded students, teachers and staff not to give any information to immigration officials and to refer them all to university officials. The university says it neither partners with nor voluntarily shares information with immigration agencies or officers for enforcement purposes.



"We want to speak to you directly and clearly: At San Diego State University, we are committed to protecting the rights, privacy and safety of every member of our community – regardless of immigration or citizenship status. You are valued, and you are not alone," de la Torre wrote.

SDSU says it is in touch with each of the students and is providing information to help them navigate their visa issues.

"We are not aware of any federal law enforcement activity on our campus intended to target any students, faculty or staff member," the letter says.

SDSU states that the officers are required to coordinate through the university's designees before taking any action on campus; those designees include the senior associate vice president of administration, the associate vice president of public safety and community empowerment and the dean for SDSU Imperial Valley.

The letter also says immigration officers are not allowed to enter non-public spaces on campus, including classrooms, residence halls, resource centers and offices.

California State University officials say 48 international students in Cal State schools have had their visas revoked since the start of 2025.

The SDSU letter also included a link to its support resources for students.

