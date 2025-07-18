UPDATE: Trash sympathy strike ends in San Diego, city & union confirm

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Unionized Republic Services workers returned to the job Friday as they stopped honoring the picket line in solidarity with the Boston Teamsters who were on strike on the East Coast.

Both the City of San Diego and Teamsters confirmed to ABC 10News that the solidarity strike has ended, indicating that Republic Services' trash services will be fully restored for residents.

The sympathy strike originated in the South Bay last week before shifting to San Diego on Wednesday. ABC 10News reporter Perla Shaheen learned from the Teamsters Union that its collective bargaining contract allowed the local union in Boston to decide which colleagues would participate in the sympathy strike, even if they're all the way on the West Coast.

As of Friday morning, the Boston Teamsters were still on strike, fighting for better pay and benefits. Teamsters says as long as that strike continues, there could be more work stoppages locally in the future.

But for now — San Diegans are in the clear.

KGTV Which neighborhoods in San Diego are affected by the trash worker strike?

Republic Services is the only trash collection service in Chula Vista, so that community felt the brunt of the sympathy strike. In San Diego, apartment complexes and commercial customers in the city's central area would've been the most impacted if the workers had continued honoring the picket line.

San Diego has five private waste haulers that pick up trash around the city, and the providers, of course, vary by residence.

In Chula Vista, Mayor John McCann says everyone's trash should be picked up by Monday. Republic Services is sending additional workers over the weekend to make up for delays, so residents should leave their bins on the curb.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC 10News for updates as our team of journalists works to gather the latest information.

