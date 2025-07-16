Republic Services workers' sympathy strike moves to San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Although the sympathy strike in the South Bay has ended, unionized Republic Services workers have decided to honor the picket line in San Diego, meaning trash pickup for some city residents will be impacted.

Teamsters' western region international vice president confirmed to ABC 10News that the sympathy strike has moved to San Diego as trash collection resumed in Chula Vista, Imperial Beach and other previously impacted South Bay communities.

A Teamsters spokesperson says the picket lines have moved to the Republic Services location on Clairemont Mesa Boulevard, meaning customers will not have their trash picked up. The spokesperson says for the greater San Diego area, there will be no trash pickup for multi-unit dwellings that contract with Republic Services.

"This will most heavily impact people who live west of the 125 and north of the 94 freeways," the spokesperson wrote in an email to ABC 10News.

Last week, Republic Services workers in Boston went on strike, demanding better pay and benefits.

In several cities across the U.S., thousands of Republic Services workers showed their support for the striking Boston employees by walking off the job.

Unlike Chula Vista, San Diego residents have more than one option for trash collection services, like Edco.

This is a developing story. ABC 10News has reached out to the City of San Diego for comment on this story.