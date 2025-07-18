Which parts of San Diego are affected by the trash worker strike?

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Trash is already starting to pile up at apartment complexes and commercial properties in central San Diego as some Republic Services trash collectors join a sympathy strike with workers in Boston.

The Teamsters Union says their collective bargaining contract allows the local union in Boston to determine which colleagues participate in this sympathy strike, even those on the opposite side of the country. That's why the strike began in the South Bay last week and moved north into San Diego on Wednesday.

For now, the Teamsters says apartment complexes and commercial customers in central San Diego will be affected by the strike.

I dug deeper to understand which specific neighborhoods are served by Republic Services, and the situation is complicated. Republic Services is one of five private waste haulers that pick up trash in the city of San Diego, and service providers vary by residence. One apartment complex could use Republic Services, while the complex across the street uses a different company. It's so sporadic that it's hard to generalize which areas are affected.

According to information provided by Republic Services, customers living between the 52, 54, and 125 freeways could see delays, though no eastern boundary was specified.

If you live in this general area, the only way to know whether you'll be impacted is by checking the logo on your dumpster or trash bin. Republic Services says customers are being updated through text, calls, and emails.

The situation in Chula Vista is more straightforward. Mayor John McCann says everyone's trash should be picked up by Monday. Republic Services is sending additional workers over the weekend to make up for delays.