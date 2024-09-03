UPDATE: San Diego police officer released from hospital after surviving firey crash

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A San Diego police officer critically injured in a fiery crash on Clairemont Mesa Boulevard last week has been released from the hospital, Chief Scott Wahl announced during a Tuesday afternoon press conference.

Speaking from Sharp Memorial Hospital in Kearny Mesa, Wahl said Officer Zach Martinez still has a lengthy road to recovery ahead of him.

"If you'd ask me a week ago that we'd be saying Officer Zach Martinez would be going home ... I wouldn't believe it, but that is the case," Wahl said. "The first officer that responded to him was also an EMT. In his words: He thought he was dead. He looked for a pulse and was surprised when he found one."

UC San Diego Health

Diane Wintz, the trauma medical director at Sharp, said Martinez's injuries included severe burns, a broken neck, and multiple facial injuries. She said the care he received over the last week has gotten him to a place where he can continue his recovery from home.

Martinez was not paralyzed in the crash, and his burns were treated with the help of a specialist at UCSD. Wintz said it's too early to speculate how long his actual recovery will be.

Wahl said Martinez's condition improved by the grace of God and the community's support. The chief thanked Sharp staff for their efforts in his recovery and passed along Martinez's words: The care he received from the nurses and doctors was nothing short of amazing.

WATCH: Wahl shows gratitude to hospital staff during press conference at Sharp, gets asked questions from reporters about the crash.

Austin Machitar, the other officer in the patrol car at the time of the crash, died at the scene. The 16-year-old suspect driver, Edgar Giovanny Oviedo, also was pronounced dead at the scene.



The Aug. 27 crash happened after Oviedo refused to pull over for another officer, initiating a high-speed chase in which the silver BMW he was driving hit speeds of over 90 mph, according to a radio call from that day.

Oviedo collided with Machitar and Martinez's vehicle as they were responded to the pursuit. The radio call indicates a supervising sergeant called for the pursuit to be terminated just before the crash happened.

Wahl said it's too early to tell at this point whether Martinez will return to duty. The officer will continue his recovery in San Diego, surrounded by family.

The California Highway Patrol has an active investigation into the crash.

The San Diego Police Officers Association's Fund a Hero donation page has raised over $200,000 for the officers' families.

