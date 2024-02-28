UPDATE: Arrest made in Juneteenth concert shooting at Liberty Station

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Police Department says it arrested a man in connection to a 2023 shooting during a Juneteenth concert in a Liberty Station park.

According to Homicide Unit Lt. Steve Shebloski, Anthony Jones, 26, was arrested for the shooting that happened at NTC Park on June 17, 2023. A man was killed, and another was injured during the incident.

Shebloski says Jones was arrested on Monday, Feb. 26, at around 11 a.m. at a home in the 30000 block of Couples Ave. in Murrieta. SDPD identified the victim as Jonathan Pullum, 20.

"We believe Jones and Pullum were known to each other, but I cannot comment further as this case is still an open and active homicide investigation," Shebloski wrote in an email sent to our newsroom.



On the day of the shooting, officers responded to 2455 Crushing Road after multiple 911 calls reported it around 6:47 p.m.

Police said when officers arrived, a large group of people attending the event were fleeing the area. SDPD found Pullum suffering from at least one gunshot wound to his upper body. Officers performed CPR until San Diego Fire-Rescue arrived to take him to the hospital, where he died.

The second victim, also a 20-year-old man, left in a car and was driven a short distance away before an ambulance was called to address his injuries, according to SDPD. He was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound on his leg. His injuries were not considered life-threatening.

SDPD says the gunfire erupted after a fight broke out.

As of 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, the San Diego Jail log indicated Jones was still incarcerated; however, Shebloski says the District Attorney's Office has not filed charges yet, pending further investigation.

