UPDATE: At least 1 dead in shooting at Liberty Station concert

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Police Department says one person has died in a shooting at a concert in a Liberty Station park Saturday evening.

According to SDPD's watch commander, the call about the shooting at NTC Park came in at around 6:45 p.m. As of 7:15 p.m., police were still trying to figure out the exact number of people shot in this incident.

Police initially told ABC 10News at least two people were shot at the event.

Aside from the person who died, it's unclear at this point how severe the victims' injuries are.

As of 7:15 p.m., the shooter was still on the loose. Police did not provide a suspect description yet.

This is a developing story. ABC 10News has sent a reporter to the area to gather the latest information on this breaking news story.