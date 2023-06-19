Eyewitnesses recount how deadly Liberty Station shooting unfolded

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – As San Diego Police continue to search for a gunman accused of opening fire at a Juneteenth event at Liberty Station, several eyewitnesses were still trying to process what happened.

Police confirmed a 20-year-old man was killed and another person -- also 20 years old -- was injured when the shooting occurred just before 7 p.m. Saturday.

According to police, the gunfire erupted after a fight broke out.

Chris and his wife Jullienna said the first thing on their mind was their 12-year-old son, who was playing at the playground at the time of the shooting.

“The shots came out … ‘pop, pop, pop,’ and the whole crowd started flowing out over into this area,” said Chris Endres. “It was a moment of absolute shock.”

Julienna Endres added, “I saw all these people start running and I said, ‘I gotta go get my son’ and I just booked it. When he was running towards me, the kids were all crying … I can’t even imagine what he was going through.

“Twenty-four hours out, you’re in shock. You’re in denial,” said Ricky Pope, a licensed clinical psychologist.

Pope’s co-worker was also in the crowd on Saturday. The two said they’re offering therapy and mental health resources for anyone who was at Liberty Station during the shooting.

“I think that’s where you really lean on support, whether that’s your church community, music, trusted friends … you just need to talk to someone and get the story out and not sit with all those feelings and emotions,” said Pope.

Pope also urged parents with children who were there to be aware of signs of trauma.

“Really, it’s sleep, any changes in behavior, if they’re agitated. Definitely pay attention to those signs,” Pope said.

Pope works with Open Heart Leaders. He said they offer mental health, wraparound services and education to help serve the community.

To get in contact for counseling services people can call 858-256-6736 or email life@openheartleaders.org.